The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board ( UPPRPB ) has released the admit card for the second phase of the physical efficiency test for Direct Recruitment-2023 for the posts of Constable Civil Police by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website uppbpb.gov.in .

Candidates can download the third-phase admit card from February 17, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 60,244 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, go to the notice tab Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.