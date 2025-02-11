The Indian Coast Guard ( ICG ) has released the exam date and exam city slip for Assistant Commandant - General duty, Technical (Engineering and Electrical/Electronics) for the 2026 batch. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip through the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 140 posts.

Steps to download the Asst Commandant exam city slip

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in On the homepage, go to the login tab Key in your login details Download the exam city slip and check exam date Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the Asst Commandant exam city slip.

Selection Process

The selection of Assistant Commandants will be based on the Coast Guard Common Admission Test, Preliminary Selection Board, Final Selection Board, Medical Examination, and Induction. The last date of induction at INA will tentatively be December 27, 2025. The exact date will be mentioned in the Appointment letter. No further induction will be undertaken after December 31, 2025, under any circumstance.