The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the admit card for the State Service (Preliminary) Exam 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

The Preliminary examination will be conducted on February 16 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 158 vacancies.

Steps to download SSE Prelims 2025 admit card

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE Prelims admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission released the Assistant Professor History admit card 2025 on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in . This recruitment drive aims to hire 77 posts.

