The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has released the answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key through the official website apssb.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 98 vacancies, of which 32 vacancies are for the post of Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III).

How to check the answer key

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest news Click on the answer key link Download the answer key Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.