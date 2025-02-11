Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains exam date for the post of JE/ JE (Civil)/ JE (Mechanical) under Advt No.-4812/OSSC dated.08.12.2023. As per the notification, the Main exam will be conducted on March 16, 2025. The detailed schedule will be released later at ossc.gov.in.

A total of 4717 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The Preliminary exam was conducted on January 19, 2025. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the CHSL admit card 2024 at ossc.gov.in . The exam will be conducted on February 16 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 324 Soil Conservation Extension Worker vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.