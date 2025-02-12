The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test 2025 for admissions to all Postgraduate Programmes ( CUET PG 2025 ). Applicants can make changes to their forms on the official website exams.nta.ac.in till February 12, 2025.

The exam will be conducted between March 13 to 31, 2025. The admit card will be released 4 days before the commencement of the exam.

“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 12 February 2025 (up to 11:50 P.M.).Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to CUET PG form 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ Click on the CUET PG 2025 form correction link Login and make the necessary changes Save the form and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CUET PG 2025 form correction.