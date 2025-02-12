The Rajasthan High Court has released the final result for the post of System Assistant in pursuance of Advertisement No. RHC/Exam.Cell/System Assistant/2023/2313. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website hcraj.nic.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 230 posts.

How to check the final result

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the final result link Download the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the final result.