The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has started the document upload window for the Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XIV). Eligible candidates can upload the documents through the official website ibps.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1402 vacancies.

Steps to upload documents for Specialist Officers interview

Visit the official website ibpsonline.ibps.in On the homepage, go to the recent updates section Click on the document upload link Key in the required details Upload the documents and save it

Direct link to upload the documents.