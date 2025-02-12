The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has started the online application form for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test ( JIPMAT 2025 ). Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ till March 10, 2025.

Candidates can make corrections to their application form from March 13, 2025 to 15, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates in the General/OBC category must pay Rs 2,000 as the application fee. Candidates of SC/ST/PwD/ EWS/transgender category have to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fee. Candidates outside India have to Rs 10,000 as the application fee.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ On the homepage, go to the application link Key in the required details Fill the application form Submit it and download it Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.