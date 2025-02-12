JIPMAT 2025: Application window open till March 10, here’s direct link to apply
Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application form for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2025). Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ till March 10, 2025.
Candidates can make corrections to their application form from March 13, 2025 to 15, 2025.
Application Fee
Candidates in the General/OBC category must pay Rs 2,000 as the application fee. Candidates of SC/ST/PwD/ EWS/transgender category have to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fee. Candidates outside India have to Rs 10,000 as the application fee.
How to fill out the application form
- Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/
- On the homepage, go to the application link
- Key in the required details
- Fill the application form
- Submit it and download it
- Take a print out for future reference
