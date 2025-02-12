The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key of the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) in Public Health Engineering Dept. (PHED), Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 32/2024 & 33/2024). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on December 18 and 19, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 118 vacancies, of which 113 vacancies are for Assistant Engineers (Civil) and 5 for Assistant Engineers (Mechanical).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AE final answer key 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AE final answer key 2024 link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer keys Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AE General English final answer key.

Direct link to AE General Hindi final answer key.

Direct link to AE General Studies final answer key.

Direct link to AE General Engineering Science final answer key.

Direct link to AE Civil Engineering, Paper V final answer key.

Direct link to AE Civil Engineering, Paper VI final answer key.

Direct link to AE Mechanical Engineering, Paper V final answer key.

Direct link to AE Mechanical Engineering, Paper VI final answer key.