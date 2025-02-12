The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has released the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the posts of Constable (GD) Civil Police Male [Post Code: 65/20], Constable (GD) Civil Police Female [Post Code: 66/20] and Constable IRBn (Band/Bugler) [Post Code: 67/20] of ADVT. No. 09/2020. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website apssb.nic.in.

The PET/PST will commence on February 25, 2025, and end on March 3, 2025. As per the official notification, the reporting time is 06:30 am and gate entry shall close at 08:30 am sharp. No candidate shall be permitted to enter the venue after 08:30 am. The exam will be held at the Police Training Centre, Banderdewa.

How to check the exam schedule

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest news section Check the exam schedule Download it Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the Arunachal APSSB Constable PET/PST exam schedule.