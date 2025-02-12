BECIL recruitment 2025: Apply for 407 DEO, Electrician and other posts till Feb 24, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at becil.com till February 24, 2025.
The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has started accepting offline applications from eligible candidates to recruit DEO, Electrician, and other posts under Advt No. 504. Interested candidates can send their offline applications to the BECIL Office till February 24, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 407 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
|Category
|Application Processing Fee
|General/ OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/Women
|Rs 590
|SC/ST/ EWS/PH
|Rs 295
Application Process
The interested applicants must submit an application along with copies of educational qualifications and experience certificates in a sealed envelope through Speed Post/ Registered Post only and address it to “Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), BECIL BHAWAN, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P)”.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.