The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Services Exam 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsc.gov.in till March 4, 2025. The correction window will open from March 5 to 11, 2025.

The Commission aims to fill 47 vacancies, of which 12 vacancies for Indian Economic Service and 35 for Indian Statistical Service. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for IES/ ISS 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the IES/ ISS 2025 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IES/ ISS 2025.