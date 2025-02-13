The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has released the answer key for the State Services Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections through the official website psc.cg.gov.in until February 21, 2025. Candidates must pay a claim-objection fee of Rs 50 per question.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 246 vacancies.

How to check the answer key

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, go to the answer key link Download the answer key Take a print out for future reference Raise objections, if any

