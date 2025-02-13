The Punjab Police has released the notification for the recruitment of the constables in the District Police Cadre and Constables in the Armed Police Cadre. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website punjabpolice.gov.in from February 21, 2025, till March 13, 2025.

This recruitment aims to hire for 1746 posts — 1261 posts for constables in the District Police Cadre and 485 posts for Constables in the Armed Police Cadre.

Application Fee

Candidates of general category have to pay Rs 1200 as the application fee. Candidates of Ex-Servicemen(ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM have to pay Rs 500, SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only candidates have to pay Rs 700 and EWS candidates have to pay Rs 500 as the application fees.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the application link Key in the required details Submit the application form Download the application form Take a print out for future reference