The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has release the Group II Services Mains 2024 admit card. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in .

The Main exam will be conducted on February 23, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm (Paper I) and 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm (Paper II) at 13 district centers. A total of 92250 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The Group 2 Services Preliminary exam was held on February 25, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 897 vacancies (tentative).

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download Group 2 Services Main admit card

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 2 Main admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group 2 main admit card 2025.