The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has released the admit card for the Written Examination for the post of inspector (Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website appsc.gov.in.

The examination will be held on February 21, 2025, and February 22, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.