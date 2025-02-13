APPSC Inspector Legal Metrology admit card released; here’s direct link to download
Candidates can download the admit card through the official website appsc.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit card for the Written Examination for the post of inspector (Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website appsc.gov.in.
The examination will be held on February 21, 2025, and February 22, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
How to download the admit card
- Visit the official website appsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the admit card link
- Key in the required details
- Download the admit card
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.