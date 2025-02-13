The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Clinical Psychologist recruitment exam final answer key under Advt. No. 16/2024-25. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The recruitment exam was conducted on October 18, 2024. The Commission notified a total of 41 vacancies.

Steps to download Clinical Psychologist final answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Clinical Psychologist final answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Clinical Psychologist final answer key 2024.

Meanwhile, the registrations for the Paediatrician posts are underway at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in till February 17, 2025. The Preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in March/ April 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 141 Paediatrician posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to apply for Paediatrician posts 2025.