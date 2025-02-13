APSC Enforcement Inspector admit cards from February 17; 32173 candidates to appear
The admit card will be released at apsc.nic.in on February 17, 2025.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will soon release the admit card for the Enforcement Inspector (EI) posts in the Transport Department (17/2024). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in from February 17, 2025.
The examination will be held for 32173 candidates on February 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
List of candidates shortlisted for EI recruitment exam.
Steps to download the admit card
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the latest recruitment tab
Click on the admit card link
Key in the required details
Download the admit card
Take a print out for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.