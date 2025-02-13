Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Statistical Assistant Mains 2023 provisional answer key under Advt. No. 5038/OSSC dated.26.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by February 16, 2025. The recruitment exam was conducted on February 4 and 5, 2025, for 179 candidates. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.

Steps to download Statistical Asst Mains answer key

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Statistical Assistant Mains 2023 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to SA answer key 2025.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certification Verification.