OSSC Statistical Assistant Mains 2023 answer key out; submit objections by February 16
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Statistical Assistant Mains 2023 provisional answer key under Advt. No. 5038/OSSC dated.26.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by February 16, 2025. The recruitment exam was conducted on February 4 and 5, 2025, for 179 candidates. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.
Steps to download Statistical Asst Mains answer key
Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Statistical Assistant Mains 2023 answer key link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to SA answer key 2025.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certification Verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.