The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit cards for the Junior Analyst (Medicine) Main Examination (03-Exam/2024), and Assistant Accountant and Auditor Main Examination (04-Exam/2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the Junior Analyst (Medicine) Mains, and Assistant Accountant and Auditor Main Exam will be conducted on February 16 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1829 Assistant Accountant and Auditor posts, and 417 Junior Analyst (Medicine) posts.

Steps to download admit cards

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Assistant Accountant and Auditor, Junior Analyst (Medicine) posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

