The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released the computer-based test admit card for the recruitment of Geophysicist, AEE, and other posts under Advt. No. 1/2025 (R&P). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ongcindia.com .

The exam will be conducted on February 23, 2025, for two hours. The paper will consist of 85 questions of 85 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 108 vacancies. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ongcindia.com On the homepage, go to Career—Recruitment Notices Click on the admit card link under Recruitment Notice-2025 Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Computer Based Test (Objective Type) and Interview round.