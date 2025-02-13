ONGC admit card 2025 released for various posts; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ongcindia.com.
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released the computer-based test admit card for the recruitment of Geophysicist, AEE, and other posts under Advt. No. 1/2025 (R&P). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ongcindia.com.
The exam will be conducted on February 23, 2025, for two hours. The paper will consist of 85 questions of 85 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 108 vacancies. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download the admit card
Visit the official website ongcindia.com
On the homepage, go to Career—Recruitment Notices
Click on the admit card link under Recruitment Notice-2025
Key in your login details and submit
Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the admit card.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Computer Based Test (Objective Type) and Interview round.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.