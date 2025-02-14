The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has released the main results for the recruitment of Specialist Officers in Participating Banks. Eligible candidates can check the main result through the official website ibps.in. Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam will appear for the interview process.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1402 vacancies.

Steps to check the IBPS SO main result

Visit the official website ibpsonline.ibps.in On the homepage, go to the recent updates section Click on the main result link Key in the required documents Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to the IBPS SO main result.

Direct link to the IBPS SO main notification.