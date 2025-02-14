UPSSSC Assistant Store Keeper main exam results out; check details here
Candidates can check the main exam result through the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the main exam result for Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade-III Main Examination (PRA 50-2023)/02. Eligible candidates can check the main result through the official website upsssc.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 200 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to check the Assistant Store Keeper main exam results
- Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the result tab
- Click on the UPSSSC Assistant Store Keeper main exam result link
- Key in the required details
- Download the final result
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to check the UPSSSC Assistant Store Keeper main exam result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.