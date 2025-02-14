The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 exam result. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

A total of 74,012 candidates registered, and 63,145 candidates appeared in the examination, which was conducted on January 25, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to check the CMAT result

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ On the homepage, click on the CMAT 2025 result Key in the required details Download the final result Take a print out for future reference

About CMAT

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE Affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in their Institution.