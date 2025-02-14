The Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission ( RSMSSB ) has released the final answer key of the CET Graduate Level 2024 exam. Eligible candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The examination was conducted on September 27 and 28, 2025. The applications were invited from August 9 to September 7, 2024.

Steps to download CET Graduate Level final answer key

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidates Corner—Answer key tab Click on the answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key

Direct link to CET Graduate Level final answer key A11.

Direct link to CET Graduate Level final answer key A15.

Direct link to CET Graduate Level final answer key A17.

Direct link to CET Graduate Level final answer key B23.

Earlier, the Commission released the CET result 2024. Candidates can download their results from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Direct link to RSMSSB CET result 2024.