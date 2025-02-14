The Hindustan Copper Limited ( HCL ) has started the online application form for the recruitment for workmen posts in the Khetri Copper complex. Eligible Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website hindustancopper.com till February 25, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 103 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Application fee

The General, OBC & EWS candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application processing fee of Rs.500/- (Five Hundred Only) and all other candidates are exempted from paying fees.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates with the Maximum Age of 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates from reserved categories.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website hindustancopper.com On the homepage, go to the career tab Click on the application link Key in the required details Submit the application form and download it Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the online application form.