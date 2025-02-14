The Uttar Pradesh District Program Officer will soon close the online application for the recruitment of Anganwadi Workers in the Manipuri district of Uttar Pradesh. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website upanganwadibharti.in till February 14, 2025.

The mega recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23753 Anganwadi posts in various districts of Uttar Pradesh out of which 175 posts are for Manipuri district.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 to 35 years at the time of application. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have completed Class 12 Intermediate Exam from any recognised University or Board. Only female candidates are eligible for the role.

Candidates are advised to check the recruitment notice for specific ward-based requirements, pay scale, reservations/relaxations and other details.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Anganwadi recruitment 2024

Visit the official website upanganwadibharti.in On the homepage, click on ‘Register’ Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload necessary documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Anganwadi Bharti 2024.