The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer, Grade-I & Grade-II, Civil Engineering under R. D. Department (Advt. No. 08/2025). Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from February 24 to March 21, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 198 vacancies, of which 105 vacancies are for the Junior Engineer, Grade-I posts and 93 for Junior Engineer, Grade-II posts. Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the JE Grade-I and Grade-II official notification.

Application Fee

Group B Gazetted posts: The candidates of General categories have to pay Rs 350, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to ST/SC/ BPL card holders/Physically Handicapped candidates.

Group C Gazetted posts: The candidates of General categories have to pay Rs 200, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to ST/SC/ BPL card holders/Physically Handicapped candidates.