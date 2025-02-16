The HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited ( HRRL ) will soon close the online registration for the recruitment of Junior Executives, Senior Engineer, Senior Manager, and other posts under Advt. No. HRRL/RECT/01/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.hrrl.in till February 16, 2025. Earlier , the application deadline was February 8, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 121 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the deferment notification.

Here’s the detailed notification.

Vacancy Details

Junior Executive – Chemical: 80

Engineer – Instrumentation: 03

Engineer – Electrical: 03

Officer – Information Systems: 01

Senior Engineer - Process (Refinery): 11

Senior Manager - Process (Refinery): 04

Senior Manager - Process (Offsite and Planning): 03

Senior Manager - Technical Planning (Refinery & Petrochemical): 01

Senior Manager - Process Safety & Encon: 01

Senior Manager - Quality Control (Refinery / Petrochemical): 01

Senior Manager – Mechanical: 08

Senior Manager – Instrumentation: 03

Senior Manager – Fire & Safety: 02

Application Fee

The UR, OBCNCL and EWS candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1180, whereas SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.