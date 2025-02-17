KCET 2025 registration window extended till Feb 24; here’s direct link to apply
Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till February 24, 2025.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has extended the online application for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). Eligible Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till February 24, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
The examination will be conducted on April 16, 17, and 18, 2025. The Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted on April 16, Mathematics and Biology on April 17, and Kannada on April 18.
How to fill out the KCET application form
Visit the official website etonline.karnataka.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the application form
Fill the application form
Submit the application form
Take a print out for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.