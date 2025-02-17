The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) will today, February 17, conclude the registrations for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2 under Advt. No. 111/2024-25. Interested candidates apply for the vacancies on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 65 Assistant Engineer (Civil) vacancies. Applicants should be between the age of 21 years to 35 years as on February 17, 2025. Candidates can check more details available in the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for Assistant Engineer posts 2025

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Click on the Assistant Engineer 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AE Civil posts 2025.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and the interview round.