Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has increased the Livestock Assistant vacancies to 2252. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till March 1, 2025.

Earlier, the Commission had notified 2041 Livestock Assistant vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Senior Secondary from a recognised board or its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Agriculture, Agriculture Biology/ Biology and Physics/ Chemistry/ Agriculture Chemistry. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and any one of the Rajasthani dialects. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved categories/ OBC and EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to SC/ST/OBC and EBC (non creamy layer) /PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400.

Steps to apply for Livestock Assistant posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link for Livestock Assistant posts 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference