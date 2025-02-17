The Indian Space Research Organization Human Space Flight Centre (ISRO HSFC) has released the written exam results for the Technical Assistant (Mechanical) and Technical Assistant (Electronics) posts. Eligible candidates can check the results and skill test exam dates on the official website, hsfc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 103 posts. The skill test will begin on February 28, 2025, and end on March 2, 2025.

Steps to check the result and exam schedule

Visit the official website hsfc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result link Click on the result link Download the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the Technical Assistant (Mechanical) result.

Direct link to download the Technical Assistant (Electronics) result.