Today, February 17, is the last date to apply for the Taluka Primary Education Officer posts, Class-2 under Advt. No. 123/2024-25 in the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC). Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 40 vacancies. The Preliminary exam will be conducted on March 16 (General Studies. The tentative month of the concerned subject is April/ May 2025. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary (Objective) exam and interview round.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Up to 42 years as on February 17, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A bachelor's degree obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or a State Act in India or any other recognised educational institutions. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is applicable.

Steps to apply for TPEO posts 2025

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Click on the TPEO 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TPEO posts 2025.