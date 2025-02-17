Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the State Eligibility Test 2024 schedule on the official website trb.tn.gov.in. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from March 6 to 9, 2025. The admit card will be released a week before the commencement of the exam.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held in June 2024 which was deferred due to technical reasons, reports Times of India.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download TN SET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the TN SET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the registrations for the Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, and Assistant Professors (pre-law) posts in Government Law Colleges is underway. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website trb.tn.gov.in till March 3, 2025. The OMR-based exam will be conducted on May 11, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 132 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.