APSC Enforcement Inspector admit card released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the admit card through the official website apsc.nic.in.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the Enforcement Inspector (EI) posts in the Transport Department (17/2024). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.
The examination will be held for 32173 candidates on February 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
List of candidates shortlisted for EI recruitment exam.
Steps to download the admit card
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the latest recruitment tab
Click on the admit card link
Key in the required details
Download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.