The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the admit card for the Enforcement Inspector (EI) posts in the Transport Department (17/2024). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in .

The examination will be held for 32173 candidates on February 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

List of candidates shortlisted for EI recruitment exam.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest recruitment tab Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.