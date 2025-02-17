The Tripura Board Of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has postponed the registration deadline for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the form on the official website tbjee.nic.in till February 24, 2025. Earlier, the registration deadline was February 18, 2025.

The tentative date for the examination is April 23, 2025.

“The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has extended the time for online application of Tripura Joint Entrance Examination - 2025 up to 24-02-2025 for admission to Engineering, Veterinary, Technological, Fisheries, Agricultural, Paramedical, and other courses under the board. Students who have not yet submitted their online applications can apply along with the necessary documents, through the board's website (https://tbjee.nic.in) by February 24, 2025,” reads the notification.

Application Fee

The application fees for general male candidates are Rs 550. For SC/ST male candidates, the fee is Rs 450. For all female and BPL (male and female) candidates, the fee is Rs 350.

Steps to apply for TJEE 2025

Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TJEE 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

