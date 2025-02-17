The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Soil Conservation Officer posts under Advt. No. 01 of 2024-25. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website opsc.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by February 24, 2025. The written exam was conducted on February 9, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies.

Steps to download ASCO answer key 2025

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ASCO answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

