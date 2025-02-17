UKPSC Lecturer/ ARO registration window reopens; apply till February 20
Candidates can apply for the posts at psc.uk.gov.in till February 20, 2025.
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Lecturer, Government Polytechnic and Assistant Research Officer, P.W.D. (Group ‘B’) Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till February 20, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 526 Lecturer posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Direct link to Lecturer/ARO detailed notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from the unreserved category, State’s OBC, and State’s EWS category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 172.30, whereas Rs 82.30 is applicable to State’s SC/ ST category candidates. A fee of Rs 22.30 is applicable to State’s PWD category.
Steps to apply for Lecturer/ ARO posts 2024
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab
Click on the Lecturer/ ARO registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay a fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Lecturer/ ARO posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.