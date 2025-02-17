Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) result 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam was conducted from October 22 to 24, 2024.

Steps to download CET 12th Level result 2024

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidates Corner—Results Click on the CET 12th Level result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CET 12th Level result 2024.