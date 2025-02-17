The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has announced the Combined Graduate Level Examination result 2022 today, February 17. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website apssb.nic.in till March 3 up to 5.00 pm.

“This is for information to all the candidates who had appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 that they can view their individual mark sheet and OMR sheet by lo$ging on to website www.apssb.nic.in using their respective login credentials w.e.f. 17/02/2025 (05:00 PM) till 03/03/2025 (5:00 PM),” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 98 vacancies, of which 32 vacancies are for the post of Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III).

Steps to download CGL 2022 result

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Candidates Corner Click on the CGL 2022 result link Login and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CGL 2022 result.