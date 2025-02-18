The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has increased the vacancy number to be filled through the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can check the the increased vacancy number through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

As per the official notification, the number of the vacancy has been increased to 1096 posts from 733 posts. The RPSC RAS prelims exam was held on February 2, 2025. The commission has released the provisional answer key on February 3, 2025. Candidates could raise the objections till February 5, 2025. The final result of RPSC RAS prelims will be released later on.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to check the RPSC RAS prelims result

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result link Check the final result Download the final result Take a print out for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, the Main exam followed by Personality Test and viva voce.