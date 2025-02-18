The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will soon begin the online application form for the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) on February 18, 2025, at 3.00 pm. Interested candidates can fill out the application form through the official website natboard.edu.in till March 10, 2025.

Candidates can make changes in their application form from March 27 to March 31, 2025. The admit card will be released on April 15, 2025 and exam will be held on April 19, 2025. The result will be announced on May 19, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Application fee

Candidates from General, OBC and EWS categories have to pay Rs 3500 and SC, ST and PWD candidates have to pay Rs 2500 as the application fees.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in On the homepage, go to the NEET MDS link Click on the application link Key in the required details Submit the application form Download it and take a print out for future reference