The Indian Army has started the online application form for the NCC special entry scheme 58th course (oct 2025): short service commission (NT) for men & women (including wards of battle casualties of army personnel). Eligble candidates can submit their applications on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till March 15, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 76 posts — NCC MEN for 70 posts and 6 posts for NCC Woman.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age limit of 19 to 25 years as on 01 Jul 2025 (born not earlier than 02 Jul 2000 and not later than 01 Jul 2006 both dates inclusive).

Essential Qualification: (i) Candidate must possess a Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. (ii) Candidates should have served for minimum two/three years (as applicable) in Senior Division/Wg of NCC. (iii) Candidates Should have obtained minimum of ‘B’ Grade in ‘C’ Certificate Exam of NCC. Applicants, who are not holding NCC ‘C’ Certificate on date of application, are not eligible to apply for the course. More details in the notification.

For more information on eligibility criteria, application fees, application process, stipend, tenure, course details etc., candidates can go through the official notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for NCC Special Entry

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Officers Entry-Apply / Login’ Register yourself, login, select post and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload necessary documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference Direct link to apply for Indian Army NCC entry.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the SSB interview based on an initial application screening. Shortlisted candidates will be subject to a SSB interview, medical examination and physical examination based on which the final merit list will be prepared.