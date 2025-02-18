UPSSSC Junior Analyst mains provisional answer key out; check details here
Candidates can check the provisional answer key and raise objections through the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Analyst (Food) Main Examination (Pr. A. P.-2023) / 04. Eligible candidates can check the provisional answer key and raise objections through the official website, upsssc.gov.in, until February 23, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 417 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to check the UPSSSC Junior Analyst answer key
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the notice board
Click on the answer key notification
Click on the answer key link
Download the answer key
Raise objections, if any
Download the UPSSSC Junior Analyst answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.