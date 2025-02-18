MPPSC SSE answer key 2025 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the State Service (Preliminary) Exam 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. The objection link is likely to be active soon.
The Preliminary examination was conducted on February 16, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 158 vacancies.
Steps to download SSE Prelims answer key 2025
Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the SSE Prelims answer key 2025 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to SSE Prelims 2025 answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.