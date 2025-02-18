The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the State Service (Preliminary) Exam 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in . The objection link is likely to be active soon.

The Preliminary examination was conducted on February 16, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 158 vacancies.

Steps to download SSE Prelims answer key 2025

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE Prelims answer key 2025 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

