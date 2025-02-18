The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the admit card for the Assistant Professor English post-interview. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

This recruitment drive aims to hire 200 posts. The interview will be held on February 27, 28 and from March 3 to 7, 2025. As per the official notification, applicants are directed to ensure that they are present at the Commission office on the interview day at 9.30 am.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

