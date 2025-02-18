The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the Gram Panchayat Adhikari main schedule 2023. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website upsssc.gov.in .

The Main exam will be conducted on April 27 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The admit card release date will be announced later. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1468 posts.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download Gram Panchayat Adhikari admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Gram Panchayat Adhikari admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference