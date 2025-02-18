The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has revised the tentative exam schedule for the recruitment exam of the Probationary Officers under Advt. No: CRPD/PO/2024-25/22. The tentative dates for the examination are March 8, 1,6 and 24, 2025. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on March 8 and March 15, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 600 posts. The admit card is likely to be released in the third or fourth week of February 2025. The result is likely to be announced in April 2025. Phase II (Main Exam) and Phase III (Psychometric Test) are scheduled to be conducted in April/ May 2025, and May/ June 2025, respectively.

Exam Pattern

The Preliminary Examination consists of an objective test for 100 marks. It will have three Sections (with separate timings for each section): English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The exam will last one hour.

How to check the revised schedule

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, go to the SBI PO link Click on the revised exam schedule link Check the revised schedule Download the schedule and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to the revised schedule.